Real Estate Associate At CIR REALTY .Office 130, 703 – 64 Avenue SE CIR REALTY Agent and member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, I am a proud Calgarian that has been serving clients from all over the city Venus Ergon has been in the industry for over 30 years, I love helping clients fin the place that they will call home and where they make memories that will last a life time. I am strong advocate that if you can make rent payments, you can make mortgage payments and built your own home asset.





Call my and ask me how. Bienvenido amigos los espero para ayudarles y cumplir sus deseos de sus sueños .hacer realidad ‘La casita propia ”prometo ayudarlo a buscar un propiedad que usted pueda pagar y en lugar que a usted le guste, por favor no regale su dinero en alquiler.

my goal is to ensure that you have the best real estate experience possible. Whether you are looking to sell your current home, or purchase a home locally or around the world, I have the resources and expert knowledge to make sure that you get the best service and the best possible price for exactly what it is you are looking for.



I have received the best training and technological support in the industry to make sure that I can deliver high quality service using the best tools possible. I am 100% committed to my Clients and am honored to be able to help them with their most important asset- their home. Venus Ergon has been in the industry for over 28 years, accumulating knowledge and experience to benefit her clients and the communities she works in. Over the years, Venus has earned the Calgary Real Estate Board’s prestigious MLS Million Dollar Club and the Director’s Platinum Award. Venus focuses on ensuring each client has the best real estate experience possible. She understands the importance of each transaction and that everyone’s experience is unique. Venus focuses beyond the transaction and assists her clients by educating them on how they can use current mortgage tools available in order to pay off their mortgage faster and save thousands in interest. Venus is bi-lingual in English and Spanish and works within all the communities in the city. She loves helping people get into their first home, allowing them to achieve a milestone and stepping stone that they can continue to build on. In addition to her busy schedule with Real Estate, Venus enjoys being a part of the community by volunteering and contributing to where she is needed.



If you are looking for a personalized experience with an agent that is well seasoned and sincerely cares about your satisfaction, then look no further.



Venus Ergon

(403) 617-2145

E-mail : vergon@cirrealty.ca

www.venus.Incomrealestate.com