Reporte de Bienes Raices



Bueno con mucha pena tendremos que seguirnos cuidando del COVID-19, Especialmente nuestros niños que van a la escuela, y por favor donde quiera que vayamos hay que enseñar, la prueba de las dos vacunas,ya sea para lo social, restaurantes,espectáculos ,etc,

Recuerda los hospitales están llenos,no hay camas,poner atención no es que porque tienes las dos vacunas ya no te da el covid-19,si te da pero mucho más suave,pero no hay que descuidarse.también les recuerdo los intereses está bien bajos,es el tiempo de comprar su propiedad,y si usted desea vender su propiedad le prometo ,hacer un buen trabajo y le aseguro ,su propiedad será vendida. haré una pre Evaluación de su propiedad a no costo ,o obligación para usted .

Realty Report

I will help you . First time buyer or better home, New home, Resale home or investment, I will find…The best home, In the área you choose, At the Price you can afford.Why pay for some else mortgage when you pay the same ore ven less and own your home,Immigrants or temporary foreigh workers in Canada welcome.

Today is the time to Purchase your home. If you can pay your rent, you can Own your Own Home! Calgary home prices are holding steady.

Buyer’s this is your time to purchase a home. Buyer’s this is a great opportunity ,If you want to Stop throwing your money away on rent… Take advantage of interést rates and housing. Market is great! Be the next family to shake hands and receive the keys to your next home …and move in today. And let Venus Ergon make all your dreams come true! I will be delighted to show you around and don’t forget to tell your Friends and relatives this might be the ideal time for them..And say goodBYE to your Landlord!..Let’s go for a new mortgage at the lowest rate today..I have list of homes for you,

Venus Ergon

(403) 617-2145

E-mail : vergon@cirrealty.ca

www.venus.Incomrealestate.com