Art aficionados in Vancouver have a lot to explore this weekend as the 26th annual Eastside Culture Crawl runs now through Sunday.

Organizers of the event, which allows art lovers to check out the work of local artists at studios and workshops in East Vancouver, say it has returned to its “classic” format after the past two editions were limited in scope due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What the past two years has reinforced is that the arts play an incredibly important role in people’s lives,” said Esther Rausenberg, art director and executive director of the Eastside Arts Society, in a media release.

Organizers anticipate more than 425 artists will welcome tens of thousands of visitors at 68 locations, giving people an inside look at how artists create.

Participating studios are located in what is known as the Eastside Arts District, bound by Columbia Street, 1st Avenue, Victoria Drive and the waterfront, an area organizers say has the highest concentration of artists, designers, craftspeople and culture producers in the city.

Textile artist Chantal Cardinal, whose creations are sold under the name FELT à la main with LOVE, is based out of The Arts Factory, an open concept studio on Industrial Avenue that is home to multiple artists taking part in the crawl.

Cardinal is excited to see art aficionados in person.

“It’s like a giant meet-and-greet,” she said. “It’s where you get to showcase what you’ve done all year and also explain to people the process that goes behind it.”

Rausenberg says many artists have taken the last two years of isolation to explore new avenues and try different approaches to their work.

“The challenges of the past few years have certainly proven that artists are resilient and adaptable,” Rausenberg said. “Many have taken the time to reflect on their art practice.”

Organizers are asking anyone with cold, flu or COVID-like symptoms to stay home, and encourage the public to wear masks and practise hand hygiene when they visit workshops.