A 40-year-old woman was killed in southeast Calgary on Tuesday in what police are calling a brazen and reckless late-night road rage incident.

Friends and family have identified the woman, who police say is innocent, as Angela McKenzie, a mother of five children.

A family member told CBC News that the children’s father died a few months ago.

“Angela was this incredible personality. She was energetic, positive, incredibly supportive, giving,” said close friend Sven Stuwe.

“She’s an amazing individual and I see this as an incredible loss to not just us as her friends, but to the community and the large sphere of people she impacted.”

On Tuesday, police received multiple reports of two vehicles driving erratically on 36th Street S.E. at about 11:10 p.m., according to a news release. Witnesses said they saw a red Chevrolet Silverado pursuing a grey Volkswagen Jetta and gunfire exchanged between the vehicles.

The Silverado and Jetta collided at the intersection of 36th Street and 17th Avenue S.E. along with two other cars not involved in the chase.

The occupants of the Silverado and Jetta continued to exchange gunfire before fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.

McKenzie, who was driving a silver van and was not involved in the shooting, was declared deceased at the scene, said police.

Supt. Scott Boyd said at a news conference on Wednesday that the exact cause of her death is still unknown but an autopsy will be conducted in the coming days.

“It breaks our heart to think about, and our condolences and love go out from the Calgary Police Service to this family that now have to tragically process this information,” said Boyd.

The driver of the other vehicle who was not involved in the incident was unharmed.

Mike Symington

The man who fled from the Jetta was found nearby. He was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and remains in stable condition. The two occupants of the red Silverado, a man and a woman, have not yet been located, police said.

Police say they are speaking with the man who was in the Jetta but have not yet charged anyone in relation to the incident.

Stray bullets struck at least two nearby homes on 36th Street S.E. No one in those homes was injured, according to police.