A rail workers’ union has said it intends to ballot more than 40,000 workers in a dispute over pay and jobs, which could trigger the “biggest rail strike in modern history”.

The RMT union said Network Rail plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs as part of a £2bn reduction in spending.

The union claimed that the cuts would mean accidents were “more likely”.

Network Rail said it was “disappointed” with the union’s move and urged it to “work with us, not against us”.

The track operator said it hadn’t tabled any proposals or consultation papers and was discussing ideas.

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s regional director, said: “We cannot keep relying on government handouts, and so we must work together with train operators and our trade unions to save millions of pounds and deliver a more efficient railway.”

RMT said the proposed job cuts include workers who maintain tracks, signals and overhead lines among other things.

It also claimed train operators had been subject to pay freezes and changes to their terms and conditions.

‘Safety-critical jobs’

The union’s general secretary, Mick Lynch, said cutting the “safety-critical jobs” would “spell disaster for the public, make accidents more likely and will increase the possibility of trains flying off the tracks”.

He warned a national rail strike would “bring the country to a standstill” but said union members’ “livelihoods and passenger safety are our priorities”.

The 15 train-operating companies the RMT will ballot include LNER, Chiltern, Avanti, Cross Country and South Western.

Passenger numbers on the railways are still lagging pre-pandemic levels, with working from home becoming a staple of many commuters’ working patterns. This has led to passenger revenues failing to recover and income on the network stalling.

Mr Lynch said railway workers also had to contend with “pay freezes, the prospect of losing their jobs and repeated attacks on their terms and conditions”.

“Train operating companies have praised our members for being key workers during the pandemic but have refused to keep staff pay in line with inflation and soaring living costs,” he added.

“As a result, thousands of railway workers have seen their living standards plummet and have run out of patience.”