Former diplomat Gordon Houlden agrees and adds the Canadian consulate in Hong Kong may have already tried to express concerns about China infringing on the rights of Canadian citizens.
“China would not be foolish enough to snatch him,” said Houlden, who is also director emeritus of the China Institute at the University of Alberta.
But he expects China may send observers to watch Ho in Canada and suggests Ho be very cautious about traveling.
Houlden says Canada has a long list of issues with China and it’s not practical to raise each one.
“If the threats are repeated or if he is harassed, then that changes the dynamic,” he said, adding the Canadian Security Intelligence Service could then become involved.
Ho says the accusations from China are premature because the parliament in exile is merely a concept.
“We only announced the establishment of the organizing committee of a virtual Hong Kong parliament, launching our website and social media. We haven’t even actually established the group,” Ho says, adding the group needs to have an address and chose Toronto.
“It’s just a concept, we are not advocating a revolution,” Ho said.
“We are just giving a platform for the Hong Kong diaspora to have universal suffrage, to vote for MPs to advocate for Hong Kong interests in their respective countries,” he explains. “We want to lobby like-minded countries that support our concept, like the European Union and Canada,” he says.
Ho admits the Hong Kong Parliament is idealistic, but says if they can succeed, “it will be a bonus, and if not at least we tried”.
In a statement issued Monday, Adrien Blanchard, press secretary of Global Affairs Canada, said, “The safety and security of Canadians, here in Canada and abroad, is our government’s top priority. We will always defend the rights and freedoms of Canadians and work to ensure they live free from intimidation or interference from foreign state actors.
“Canada remains deeply concerned by the rapid deterioration of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong. Canada has consistently voiced our grave concerns at Beijing’s imposition of the National Security Law, directly and alongside our international partners.” Blanchard added, without naming Ho.
Canada has also suspended its extradition agreement with Hong Kong, updated Global Affairs Canada’s travel advice and advisory for Hong Kong, and launched new immigration measures for Hong Kong residents.