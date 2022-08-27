A Vancouver-area resident accused of breaking Hong Kong’s national security law is increasingly frustrated with what he calls a lack of support from the Canadian government.

Victor Ho, of Richmond, B.C., just south of Vancouver, is the retired editor-in-chief of Canada’s Sing Tao Chinese-language newspaper. He’s lived in Metro Vancouver for 25 years.

In late July, he and two other activists held a news conference in Toronto to announce the formation of a virtual parliament in exile that would be democratically elected by Hong Kong’s diaspora living around the world.

But one week later, Ho along with pro-democracy businessman Elmer Yuen, and Baggio Leung, a former Hong Kong lawmaker-elect, were placed on Hong Kong’s national security bureau’s wanted list for allegedly subverting state power.

“They [the Canadian government] should know about the Hong Kong government warrant, it’s in Chinese and English and federal officials should ask the Hong Kong government to clarify about this because it involves a Chinese-Canadian national,” Ho says.

China’s government in Beijing enacted the national security law in Hong Kong in July 2020, signaling a growing authoritarian rule over the previously free-wheeling city that was handed back to China 25 years ago. A person can be charged under the vaguely worded law for subversion, secession, sedition and terrorism. Anyone convicted under this law can face a minimum of 10 years to life in prison

Email requests to the Chinese consulate in Toronto to clarify the charge were unanswered.

Jie Cheng, associate professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at the University of British Columbia, says the national security law is meant to deter international involvement in Hong Kong by threatening to take extraterritorial legal action.

“It has created immense chilling effects on people in Hong Kong. But because China only has mutual legal assistance agreements with a few dozens of countries — and most developed countries or liberal democracies have no agreements with China for deportation and mutual recognition of judicial decisions — its global impacts are still limited.”