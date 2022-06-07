Less than 24 hours after four residences in the northwest Calgary community of Evanston were severely damaged in a two-alarm house fire Friday afternoon, fire crews were called to a second two-alarm house fire in the same neighbourhood Saturday morning.

At around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, neighbours called 911 to report a house on fire in the 100-block of Evansmeade Common N.W., said the fire department in a statement.

When crews arrived at the scene, they reported there were two single family homes engulfed in flames.

Officials said three adults and six children inside the two-storey homes were safely evacuated, along with residents in neighbouring homes.

Helen Pike/CBC

According to the fire department, both homes have been significantly damaged by the fire and three other nearby exposed homes suffered minor damage due to heat.

Fire crews used large water aerial streams to fight the flames. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Calgary police and Alberta Health Services were assisting at the scene with the safety and health and wellness of residents, according to the statement. There have been no reports of any injuries to residents or first responders.

A Calgary Fire Department investigator is trying to determine the cause and origin of the fire, which was about two kilometres south of a separate structure fire that happened Friday afternoon in the 200-block of Evansglen Close N.W.

Fire crews are expected to remain on the scene Saturday to manage salvaging and overall operations.

The fire department is asking anyone with photos, video or any other information in regard to this fire to contact them at piofire@calgary.ca.