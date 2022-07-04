A stretch of wet weather is on the way for many communities across southern British Columbia as we head into early next week. July is typically the driest month of the year in B.C. This year, however, we could see a whole month’s worth of rain in a few days. More on the timing and what you can expect, below.

A jammed-up upper-level pattern is to blame for the upcoming stretch of rainy conditions.

We’re seeing a rex block across Western Canada this weekend. This upper-level blocking pattern occurs when an upper-level low gets caught beneath an upper-level ridge, essentially jamming up the jet stream and forcing a stagnant pattern to remain in place for days—and even weeks in extreme cases.

rex blockk

While communities in the Arctic Circle endure an impressive stretch of abnormal heat as a result of that stubborn ridge, B.C. will fall on the unsettled side of the blocking pattern with that upper-level low stuck over the region.

This pattern is responsible for the impending stretch of rain that’ll start to wash over the South Coast and Lower Mainland beginning Sunday and lasting into Tuesday.

Before then, a cold front will swing southeast through the province Saturday, bringing a widespread risk of thunderstorms to most of B.C. Parts of the Interior could see severe storms fire up in the afternoon and evening, with heavy downpours, large hail, strong wind gusts and localized flooding as possible hazards.

bc1

A steady, gloomy rain will begin to build over the region through the day on Sunday. The heaviest rain is likely on Sunday, with bouts of rainfall continuing as we head into the beginning of the new work week.

All told, the precipitation will amount to 30-50 mm for much of the region, with isolated pockets of 50+ mm possible. This may not sound like much, but given that July is typically pretty dry, that’s nearly a month’s worth of rainfall for some locations.