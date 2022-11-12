This week will see a weather setup you don’t often see play out in reality, seemingly more fit for a blockbuster disaster film.

The scenario will be twofold. While Floridians are closely monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole churning in the western Atlantic Ocean, some Canadian residents are bracing for an early-season snowstorm.

How these stories are linked: These two systems are set to merge together over Eastern Canada this weekend, delivering a plethora of precipitation types.

Colorado low

A Colorado low brewing mid-week will set its eyes on northern Ontario ahead of the weekend, set to deliver a healthy swath of 10-20 cm of snow and a messy mix of ice, rain and gusty winds. The low-pressure system will continue to trek east into the weekend.

Subtropical Storm Nicole

While Ontarians dig out from an early, wintry blast of snow, the tropics will bear close watching as a strengthening system nears the U.S. coast. Nicole will bring a storm surge, soaking rains, strong winds and potential flooding through late week with the expectation of a coastal Florida landfall.

Snow/Nicole

When tropical rains and snow collide

Into the weekend, the remaining moisture from Nicole is forecast to recurve and travel up the U.S. Eastern Seaboard, then joining forces with the Colorado low over Eastern Canada. To a forecaster, this will be a fascinating process to track. To residents in Eastern Canada, this will mean a lot of heavy rain, some enhanced snowfall totals and a roller-coaster of temperatures through the weekend.

With files from Kelly Sonnenburg, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.