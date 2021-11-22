A far reaching and potent storm has left destruction and dangerous road conditions across parts of the west, with the system now reaching parts of Ontario and Quebec with a messy mix of freezing rain, ice, snow and rain spreading through Thursday. Portions of the two provinces may see several hours of freezing rain and ice buildup, and will likely lead to difficult travel as roads will be quite slippery. Motorists should be mindful before heading out. Meanwhile, southern Ontario will see a shot of milder air, bumping temperatures into the double digits Wednesday after a frigid start to the week. More on the details and timing, below.

WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY: ICY MESS ACROSS PORTIONS OF ONTARIO AND QUEBEC

Central Canada will be next on the cross-country tour of the powerful storm that started out the week unleashing flooding rains, mudslides and power outages in B.C., following it up with a blast of blizzard conditions across the Prairies.

A wintry mix of snow, ice pellets and possibly freezing rain will spread into parts of northern Ontario, as well as cottage country on Wednesday. A brief band of snow, ice pellets along with a risk of freezing rain will move through eastern Ontario as well.