For about the last four years, Eric DeLong has lived in a purple painted house in downtown Whitehorse, which he’s dubbed “the purple cabin.”

But he might not be able to call it his home much longer after the Yukon government said the lease for the land the house sits on is over, and that it will not renew it due to safety concerns.

The Whitehorse resident is now fighting to keep his downtown rental house, on Sixth Avenue and Lambert Street, and recently started an online campaign to save the home.

DeLong sublets the cabin from the lease owner of the property, Len Tarka, who was approved for a lease of this site for what was understood to be his entire life, back in 1988. The lease began in 1991, and Tarka is still alive. DeLong said there is a letter from the minister that states “quite clearly” that the cabin has a “life estate lease.”

But the Yukon government disagrees with what was meant by the lease’s wording.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Jesse Devost, the territory’s director of communications, said the lease on the property expired on Sept. 30, since the lease term states “To have and to hold for 30 years, or the life of the Lessee from October 1, 1991.”