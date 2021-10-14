Fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross the land and ferry border between the U.S. and Canada more freely in November.

On Tuesday night, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, announced that individuals who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 can enter the U.S. through the Canadian and Mexican land border, or by ferry.

“In alignment with the new international air travel system that will be implemented in November, we will begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for non-essential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings,” the statement from Secretary Mayorkas reads.

Cross-border travel creates significant economic activity in our border communities and benefits our broader economy. We are pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner.Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security

Individuals who do not have proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will not be allowed to travel for non-essential purposes. There is no requirement to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the U.S.

“Great news that President Biden has heeded our call and is re-opening the Canadian border to vaccinated travelers,” a statement from U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reads.

“Families, communities, and businesses along the northern border will reconnect. And this will boost so many local economies.”

No specific date has been announced for when these new rules come into effect. Proof of vaccination will be part of the standard U.S. Customs and Border Protection process.