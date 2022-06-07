Calgary police say a woman in her 80s died Sunday afternoon after she was attacked by three dogs in the northwest community of Capitol Hill.

A police spokesperson told CBC that the woman was in a back alley in the 1500 block of 21st Avenue N.W. gardening around 2 p.m. when the attack occurred, and despite best efforts from EMS she succumbed to her injuries.

It is believed the three dogs are owned by the woman’s neighbour, police say, and bylaw services will deal with the dogs.

The Calgary Police Service general investigation unit is investigating the incident, but it is currently unclear if any charges will be laid.