MONTREAL — The City of Montreal says an independent investigation will be held into Pride Montreal’s last-minute cancellation of its emblematic parade on Sunday.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said on Twitter today that organizers of the annual festival promised their full co-operation during her meeting with them Monday evening.

A spokesperson for Plante, Catherine Cadotte, says the mayor requestedthe independent investigation after Pride Montreal had initially announced only an internal review.

The outside inquiry will examine what led to the parade’s cancellation, which organizers have said was necessary because of a shortage of staff to ensure it could go ahead safely.

The city contributed $600,000 to the festival, which ran from Aug. 1-7 and included concerts and other events.

Cadotte says Montreal didn’t ask to be reimbursed as it considers the festival was a success overall, but that the inquiry is needed to re-establish trust in Pride Montreal.

