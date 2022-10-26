BELLA BELLA, B.C. — It was intended as a healing moment for Maxwell Johnson, after the trauma of being wrongfully arrested and handcuffed with his then-12-year-old granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account for her in Vancouver almost three years ago.

Instead, an event scheduled as an Indigenous apology ceremony that Johnson hoped would bring closure has left him feeling upset, with a sense of incompleteness, after the two Vancouver police officers who arrested him failed to show up.

He says the absence of the officers means he, his family and his community can only experience a partial healing from the incident.

Johnson’s Heiltsuk First Nation cancelled the apology ceremony set for Monday evening in the central coast community of Bella Bella, located more than 800 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

The nation said the apology will be replaced by an “uplifting ceremony” to help Johnson and his family.

“It would have been a great moment to see those officers in here to see what happens,” he said at a news conference Monday. “When we do a ceremony, they’ve got to be here for it to be finished. We can’t come full circle now.”

He said he was upset the issue will remain unsettled.

“It’s not only hard on me,” said Johnson. “It’s hard on my family. It’s hard on my community.”

Civilian members of Vancouver’s Police Board will attend the ceremony and Vancouver police Chief Adam Palmer is also expected to be at the event.

A statement from the nation says it views the arresting constables’ decisions not to attend “as a symptom of the larger systemic failure to acknowledge and take responsibility for systemic racism in the Vancouver Police Department.”

The apology ceremony was part of a settlement agreement between Johnson and the Vancouver Police Board.

Johnson and granddaughter Tori-Anne were detained in December 2019 after a Bank of Montreal employee phoned police, mistakenly suspecting they were using fake status cards to open a bank account.

Both were placed in handcuffs while standing on the sidewalk in front of the bank.

The settlement agreement released last month between the board and Johnson says the board admits that the conduct of constables Canon Wong and Mitchel Tong contravened the B.C. Human Rights Code “by discriminating against the complainants because of their Indigenous identity, race and ancestry.”

It included an undisclosed financial award to Johnson and the development of a plan to improve police training on anti-Indigenous racism and “cultural humility.”

The settlement also involves a $100,000 payment to the Heiltsuk Tribal Council’s Restorative Justice Department to cover one year of community programming for at risk youth, including young women who suffer from anxiety due to trauma.

The agreement says it expects the officers to attend the Bella Bella ceremony.

But it does not demand the two constables’ attendance, and instead commits the board to “ensure best efforts” that the officers attend.

Heiltsuk First Nation Chief Marilyn Slett said the apology ceremony custom calls for the presence of all participants to complete the healing.

“We don’t know what compelled them not to be here today,” she said. “Why did the officers think it’s OK not to attend the ceremony?”

The nation says the absence of constables is another hurtful chapter in Johnson’s long journey to address the discrimination he and his granddaughter faced.

Johnson had personally invited the officers, Slett said. “We are going to be focusing on uplifting Max’s family tonight,” she said.

Slett said the ceremony was meant to mark the start of a new relationship between the Heiltsuk, the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and the Vancouver Police Board to work together to address systemic racism in policing.

“The constables’ lack of willingness to walk alongside us and respect our traditions is a continuation of the discrimination that police have shown toward Indigenous people in the past,” she says.

A statement from the Vancouver Police Board says it is the respondent in the human rights case launched by Johnson, not the individual constables.

“We hope assumptions are not made regarding the constables’ decision not to be at the ceremony. The board will not let this detract from the bigger picture, or our willingness to collaborate and implement change,” the statement says.

Johnson settled his rights complaint against the bank in May, which included an undisclosed monetary payment, a private apology and a pledge from the bank to update its policies on how Indigenous status cards are handled.

Tori-Anne told a news conference last month that she hoped the story of her arrest would encourage more people to stand up against injustice and discrimination.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2022.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press