The holidays are looking a little brighter now that events including the VanDusen Festival of Lights, Stanley Park Christmas Train, and Lights at Lafarge have confirmed they will be open to the public this year after closures last year due to the pandemic.

As of Monday, Lower Mainland venues where proof of vaccination is required are allowed to return to full capacity. Outdoor festivals and walk-through fairs can also be held at 100 per cent capacity.

The Bright Nights Christmas train in Stanley Park has been given the green light but will be operating with about one-third fewer lighted displays, according to Ray Boucher, vice-president of the B.C. Professional Firefighters’ Burn Fund, which organizes the event.

Boucher said safety considerations are key in the set-up and train roll-out.

“We’re trying to keep numbers down,” he said. “And when we’re open to the public, the train’s not running at full, full-fledged [capacity] this year, so it’ll be somewhat reduced,” said Boucher.

The Brights Nights train event will be a ticketed event, as will the Festival of Lights in VanDusen Botanical Gardens, which was cancelled last year.

David Horemans/CBC

Both venues will open to the public on November 26.

VanDusen Botanical Gardens will require proof of full vaccination for those 12 years and older.

The Vancouver Christmas Market is also returning. It will take place at Jack Poole Plaza and runs from Nov. 13 to Dec. 24. The event will have COVID-19 measures in place, including checks at the entry gate for mandatory vaccination passports and ID.

While many popular events are outdoors, Circle Craft Christmas Market will be indoors at the Vancouver Convention Centre and will require masks for anyone over two years of age, and proof of full vaccination for people 12 and older.

Some events are still finalizing details such as Lights at Lafarge in Coquitlam, where light displays will encircle the 1.2-kilometre Lafarge Lake loop, along with food trucks, buskers, roving entertainers, and family crafts.

Glow Langley says on its website that it will be holding a drive-through festival featuring a 20-minute cruise into an illuminated wonderland with fairytale characters and will also feature poinsettias for purchase, mini doughnuts and popcorn.