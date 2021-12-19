The Calgary International Airport says it’s getting ready to welcome up to 35,000 passengers per day through the Christmas holidays, otherwise known as their busiest time of year for air travel.

And if you’re preparing to hop on a plane to visit family, or head to a sunny destination, officials have offered up some tips to keep your travel plans smooth.

COVID-19 testing, international travel and more

All travellers are required to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination, and government issued identification.

Due to the COVID-19 testing at airports, it’s recommended that travellers arrive to the airport early — at least two hours before domestic flights and at least three hours before international flights.

It’s also advised they research vaccination and testing requirements at their destination.

For those heading to the United States, Canadians and other foreign visitors must provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of departure, regardless of vaccination status, to enter the country.

International travellers are required to get the ArriveCan app to input pre-departure COVID testing, vaccination information and a quarantine plan.

Upon returning from an international destination, travellers will be swabbed upon arrival and required to quarantine until they receive a negative result. That’s in addition to the existing pre-departure requirement of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arrival in Canada.

Chris Miles, vice president of operations and infrastructure with the Calgary Airport Authority, says more preparation beforehand will make the journey that much better.

“If you haven’t travelled in two years, it really is different and we want you to be prepared,” he said.

Officials suggest checking online with information sources like YYC, the Canada Border Services Agency, The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority and travel.gc.ca.

Tips from recent travellers

CBC Calgary caught up with some travellers at YYC to see what they would advise those preparing for a trip.

Jody Randall noted planes are getting busier again.

“You just have to have your paperwork in order.”

Hannah Pigot, a recent international traveller, says now it just takes more time, thought and preparation.

“Get tested early on your way home, you have up to 72 hours and they charge you more for a rapid test,” she said, adding she just got back from a trip to Sweden.

“It takes a bit longer to wait for bags and to go through all the lineups … but other than that it was really simple, easy and I would do it again.”