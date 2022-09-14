SAINT ANDREWS, N.B. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today will unveil the full details of a plan to try and take some of the sting out of inflation for Canadians feeling it the most.

Both Liberal and NDP sources tell The Canadian Press the plan includes doubling GST rebate cheques for six months as well as a temporary dental-care benefit for some families with young children, and an expanded housing allowance payment.

All three are initiatives the NDP has been asking for since the spring as inflation began weighing heavily on Canadians with low and modest incomes.

The dental-care and housing benefit also fulfil NDP demands made as part of the Liberal-NDP supply and confidence agreement reached last March.

The announcement was to have happened last week during a cabinet retreat in Vancouver but was delayed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Instead, Trudeau is set to release the full details today in the midst of the Liberal caucus retreat in St. Andrews, N.B.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2022.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press