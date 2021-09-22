Others decided to pull out some jokes and memes, noting the complete ineffectiveness behind the election for Trudeau and his party.
Just like after the 2019 federal election, they’ll now be returning to the House of Commons with a minority government.
Throughout the campaign, Elections Canada projected a $610-million price tag for the election to come to fruition, making it the most expensive to date, according to CBC.
The large price tag of north of $600 million became a staple in the Conservatives’ campaign, and also clearly rubbed many Canadians the wrong way as its projected result became known.