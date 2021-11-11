Lucas Naccarati told BBC Radio 5 Live that within three minutes of the rapper coming on stage, he “was pretty sure people [were] going to be dying”.

“You couldn’t move, you couldn’t scratch your own face, [that’s how] tight it was,” he said.

According to a report in the New York Times, Houston police chief Troy Finner personally visited Mr Scott’s trailer to express “concerns about the energy of the crowd” ahead of the performance.

The city’s fire chief, Samuel Peña, was quoted by the Times as saying that Mr Scott and the event’s organisers could have intervened.

“The one person who can really call for and get a tactical pause when something goes wrong is the performer,” Mr Peña said. “They have that bully pulpit and they have a responsibility.”

Police in the Texas city have launched an investigation, including looking into separate reports that somebody in the audience was injecting people with drugs.

Several concertgoers had to be revived with anti-drug overdose medicine, including a security officer who police said appeared to have an injection mark in his neck.

Local police declined to confirm or deny the Times report or offer details on the drug investigation to the BBC.

What do the lawsuits say?

One suit filed by 23-year-old attendee Kristian Paredes accuses Scott and Drake of inciting “a riot and violence”, and claims the venue and entertainment company Live Nation failed to provide adequate security and medical services.

The suit, seeking $1m in damages, says Mr Paredes “felt an immediate push” at the front of the general admission section, before “the crowd became chaotic and a stampede began”.

“Many begged security guards hired by Live Nation Entertainment for help, but were ignored,” it adds.

Mr Paredes is described as having suffered “severe bodily injuries”.

Scott, Live Nation and concert promoter Scoremore are also named in another suit seeking $1m in damages for Manuel Souza. Mr Souza is described as having suffered “serious bodily injuries when the uncontrolled crowd at the concert knocked him to the ground and trampled him”.

Live Nation has not yet commented on the lawsuits but has said it is “working to provide as much information and assistance as possible to the local authorities as they investigate”.

The BBC has contacted the company for comment.