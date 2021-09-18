Alberta’s top doctor says the province’s “Open For Summer” plan set the trajectory for a crushing fourth wave of COVID-19, which her predecessor warns is leading to an “acute care system breakdown.”

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw told a conference call with doctors Monday that lifting all public health restrictions in July was the wrong move.

She said other provinces that kept base-level restrictions to manage the spread of the virus are faring better than Alberta is now.

“Obviously, Alberta is in a significant crisis state right now,” Hinshaw said in the conference call. “Delta has spread much more quickly and has had more severe outcomes than we anticipated.”

She said available data in July on COVID-19 spread and outcomes, mixed with vaccine uptake, led her to believe it was an appropriate time to open the province.

“The expectations did not match the reality,” said Hinshaw, who noted officials did not see the expected decoupling of case rates compared to hospitalizations. “(We) really had to shift and walk back about, ‘OK, we’re not ready yet, need to take more time.’”

Dr. James Talbot, a former chief medical health officer for Alberta, said the worsening fourth wave of the pandemic is increasing the likelihood physicians will have to triage patients — deciding who lives and dies as the health system collapses.

“(Triaging) is a symptom of a complete acute care system breakdown,” Talbot said in an interview Tuesday.

“We’re looking at a situation in which an entire cohort of health-care workers, doctors, nurses and anesthetists, administrators are going to live with long-term consequences of having to make life or death decisions for a situation that was completely preventable.”

He said Alberta’s United Conservative government has failed to address the crisis.

Without the implementation of vaccine passports and the reinstatement of proven public health measures to curb spread, the situation will continue to spiral, Talbot added.

“If the triage protocol has to be invoked, there are going to be people who would have otherwise survived a heart attack, pregnancy complication or motor vehicle collision who are not going to because the bed is filled with someone who decided not to get vaccinated,” he said.

During the call with doctors, Hinshaw said she “deeply regrets” how comments she made in July led some Albertans to believe COVID-19 was over and affected the number of people getting tested.

She also acknowledged frustrations by health-care workers with the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Alberta recorded record-high intensive care admissions on Monday and a case count that is still growing, driven by the Delta variant.

Government spokesman Harrison Fleming said the government’s COVID-19 committee was meeting Tuesday and a caucus meeting was to follow.

In Edmonton, Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley said video of Hinshaw’s conference call, which circulated online, was concerning given there was no plan mentioned to solve the crisis.

“The defeatist attitude was disturbing,” Notley said outside the legislature Tuesday.

“The lack of an answer was concerning, (as were) the admissions that this whole crisis that we are in can be traced back to the decisions taken by this government as a whole in July.”

Notley renewed a call for Kenney’s government to act, particularly with a vaccine passport.

“Forecasts prepared by Alberta Health Services say that the number of Albertans who need intensive care in order to save their lives is going to almost double in the coming weeks. We are slipping off the edge of a great cliff,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2021.

Alanna Smith and Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press