Masked robbers have stolen thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and cash in a raid on the Paris hotel where Lionel Messi is living.

The raiders broke into Le Royal Monceau by scaling down from the roof on the outside of the building.

They entered through an unlocked balcony door on the floor above the Paris Saint-Germain superstar’s £17,000-a-night hotel suite.

Four rooms were raided in the robbery just weeks after the footballer waved to adoring fans from the balcony of his luxury new home, according to The Sun.

CCTV footage shows two masked men clambering down to the sixth-floor balcony on Wednesday evening last week.

That night, PSG had an away game at Metz in northeast France but Messi stayed at home after sustaining an injury in the previous game.