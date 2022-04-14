Canadian swimmer Taylor Ruck has been beaming every time she has shown up this week at Saanich Commonwealth Place in Victoria, B.C., site of the national trials. Her smile can’t be missed, she’s full of energy. There’s a sparkle in her eyes again.

And there is renewed strength in her swimming.

Ruck, after competing in four events this week including the 100m, 200m backstroke and the 100m and 200m freestyle events, has qualified for the Canadian world championship team heading to Budapest this summer. This after capturing her first individual NCAA championship win last month in the 200-yard freestyle.

“I’m grateful to say I’m happier than ever and grateful to be sharing these experiences with my teammates,” she told CBC Sports on Sunday, the final night of competition. “Just happy to be here. Happy to see everybody on deck. Performances were fine. Times weren’t really my strong suit here but I feel I did the job. I got on the worlds team.”

It wasn’t all that long ago the 21-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had a hard time finding happiness in just about anything she did.

She was fully in the grips of an eating disorder and spiraling. It started in 2018, following extraordinary success. Ruck won a record eight medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games — that was preceded by winning two relay medals at her first Olympics at 16 years old in Rio.

Hard 2 years

She was on a path to greatness in the pool. That’s when Ruck says she started obsessing over everything she put in her body. From 2018 until 2020 she suffered in silence, quietly wilting away.

“There’s no energy to do a lot. It impacts your mood. There’s a spiral that happens. I lost myself personally for a while,” Ruck said. “I hope anyone going through this has help and I pray for them and hope the best for them that they find support.”

Last year, during the national trials ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Ruck was underperforming. By that point she was seeking help and somewhat on a path to recovery. But after years of depletion, she was still not at full strength.

“It was definitely a hard two years. I put a lot of pressure on myself to be the best,” she said.

In Tokyo, Ruck only swam in the preliminary heats for the Canadian women’s 4x100m freestyle relay and the preliminary backstroke leg on the women’s medley relay. She would end up getting a medal in both events because of her participation.

“I would say during the Olympics I was coming out of my lowest point, which I’m very grateful to say,” she said. “I think this whole year has been about building up strength. Since last January I’ve been building up. It takes a while to get back from an eating disorder.”

For a swimmer who was seemingly on a meteoric rise from Rio to the Commonwealth Games into what was supposed to be a breakout Games in Tokyo, not continuing that upward trajectory was disappointing for Ruck.

“It was always a fear of mine growing up in swimming, being inconsistent. I don’t know if it was a self-fulfilling prophecy or something but it was something that happened. I was inconsistent and it confirmed my worst fear,” she said.

In the wake of the Tokyo Olympics Ruck shared her story publicly for the first time — the sometimes shy swimmer wasn’t really sure about doing it but said it helped her on her path to recovery.